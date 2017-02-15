Trish’s Trash: Madonna’s Valentine’s Video While Sick In Bed

Madonna’s attempt to give her fans a sweet Valentine’s Day gift didn’t go over so well. “Sick girl in bed in her nightgown,” she posted on Instagram, along with a video of her sing-croaking a “Happy Valentine’s Day” song to the tune of “Happy Birthday.” Commenters were split on the tune. “Just me or a bit evil looking?” one user wrote, while another commented, “She looks horrible. Way too much work done!” and another told her to “stop smoking.” Madonna fans also came out in full force, however, with one saying, “In bed with a sick Madonna would be a better Valentine’s Day date than a restaurant with any other chic [sic]. Much love to you.”
Trish’s Trash: Madonna’s Valentine’s Video While Sick In BedTrish February 15, 2017 10:25 AM
