Trish’s Trash: Madonna’s Valentine’s Video While Sick In Bed

Sick Girl in bed in. Her nightgown. Not sung well but done with ♥️! Happy Valentine's Day!! 🌺♥️💋🌺♥️💋🌺♥️💋🌺♥️💋🌺♥️💋🌺♥️💋🌺♥️💋🌺♥️💋🌺♥️💋

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:37am PST