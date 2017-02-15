The Key to a Happy Marriage Is . . . When the Guy Likes His In-Laws

This is absolutely true… at least it has been for me. (You hear that Carol?)

A new study out of the University of Michigan just found that married couples are happier if the guy has a good relationship with his wife’s parents. It’s much less important for the woman to get along with her husband’s parents.

The researchers think it’s because an adult woman tends to be closer to her parents than a man, so when her husband likes them, that eliminates a potentially huge source of stress and conflict.

