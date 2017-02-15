The Key to a Happy Marriage Is . . . When the Guy Likes His In-Laws

Greg Hewitt February 15, 2017 7:54 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: key to happy marriage, new study

This is absolutely true… at least it has been for me. (You hear that Carol?)

A new study out of the University of Michigan just found that married couples are happier if the guy has a good relationship with his wife’s parents.  It’s much less important for the woman to get along with her husband’s parents.

The researchers think it’s because an adult woman tends to be closer to her parents than a man, so when her husband likes them, that eliminates a potentially huge source of stress and conflict.

Click Here to read more.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live