Listen For These Bon Jovi Songs Wednesday For A Chance To Win Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets to see Jon Bon Jovi on his ‘This House is Not For Sale Tour’ at Scottrade Center on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 17, 2017

How to Play:

Starting Monday – Listen to 102.5 KEZK between 6a and 6p on Monday through Thursday

When you hear a Bon Jovi song, call-in! We’ll play up to 5 times a day!

The 12th caller will win a pair of tickets ($40 value) to see Bon Jovi at the Scottrade Center on Sunday, February 19th

On Friday morning, after we have all the qualifiers, 1 of them will be randomly selected as our grand prize winner of a pair of Bon Jovi Knockout Packages!

To win a pair of tickets and qualify for the grand prize pair of Knockout Packages that include:

– Pair of front row tickets to the show

– Custom Bon Jovi Concert Chair – you sit in it for the show and then take it home with you

– Behind The Scenes Tour: Tour the inner workings of Bon Jovi’s tour production. Find out what it takes to produce the tour and take it from city to city

– VIP Preshow reception and lounge – party like a rock star

– VIP Preshow Food/Appetizers and Beverages

– Prizes and Giveaways (including memorabilia and limited edition items)

– Preshow Party with Music playing your favorite Bon Jovi hits, and more

– On-site VIP Host

– Designated VIP Check In Area

– Litho Autographed by Jon Bon Jovi

– Exclusive Backstage with JBJ Leather Bag

– Tour Program

– Exclusive USB Bracelet with access to a live show digital download

– Exclusive Guitar Pick Tin Set

– Access to VIP Merchandise Booth that includes Exclusive Merchandise.

– Commemorative Laminate and Lanyard

– Grand Prize value of $3,250

On Wednesday listen for these songs during these hours:

8am hour – Who Says You Can’t Go Home

10am hour – Born To Be My Baby

1pm hour – It’s My Life

3pm hour – You Give Love A Bad Name

5pm hour – I’ll Be There For You

We’ll reveal the next set of songs to listen for early each morning, so keep checking back with KEZK.com throughout the week.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.