On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, it was revealed that Kate Upton will grace the cover of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This is the 24-year-old’s third time on the cover. Kate joins SI Swimsuit cover royalty Cheryl Tiegs, Christie Brinkley & Elle Macphearson with her third solo cover.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hits stands today.