Join The Cardinals, KEZK 2017 Komen Race For The Cure Team

February 15, 2017 12:26 PM

The 19th Annual Komen St. Louis Race for The Cure will be on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

CBS Radio has teamed up again this year with the St. Louis Cardinals, Mercy Hospital and Overhead Door Company of St. Louis for the 2017 Susan G. Komen St. Louis Race for the Cure®. Join our team to receive our exclusive Cardinal’s themed team t-shirt!

Look for us at the Oasis of Mercy Halfway Point, in the Harris Stowe University parking lot, for a chance to refresh, relax, and recharge! CBS Radio and Cards fans will raise awareness and help strike out breast cancer!

JOIN OUR TEAM!

Thanks to our sponsors!

