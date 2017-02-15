Happy 253rd Birthday St. Louis!

Happy birthday, St. Louis! For a city that doesn’t look a day over 252 (and we mean that as a compliment), you deserve the best gifts the STL has to offer. Here’s what we would give to you as a gift on your 253rd birthday, St. Louis!

1. Obviously, there is no greater gift than the “Square Beyond Compare” – an Imo’s pizza party is the ultimate gift, and don’t forget the toasted ravs!

2. After pizza, you have to have dessert on your special day. Only the best for you St. Louis, frozen custard from one of the top ice cream shop’s in the world, Ted Drewes! “It really is good guys, and gals!”

3. Kicking off the celebration with pizza and custard means you’re going to need some help making it through the rest of the birthday celebration. Luckily for St. Louis, TUMS are made right in the heart of downtown.

4. Having February birthday usually means crappy weather, but today St. Louis is sunny, so get out and celebrate the city by exploring all the Lou has to offer. Stroll down the “Walk of Fame” in the Delmar Loop and admire all the famous names that call St. Louis home. Or spend the day in one of America’s great urban public parks, Forest Park!

5. Time to wrap something up in a box shaped like a cute little house and give St. Louis the real gift it deserves, a furry friend created in town at St. Louis it’s very own bear at the Build-A-Bear workshop, a bear-y famous company that was founded in St. Louis!

6. From Chuck Berry to Nelly, St. Louis has had some well-known musical names hail from the city. A St. Louis birthday celebration should definitely include taking in the local music scene!

7. For all of our friends that are over the legal drinking age, raise a glass of ice cold Budweiser, or one of the many craft brews St. Louis is known for and give a birthday cheers to St. Lou – 253 years old and still looking flawless.

How would you celebrate St. Louis’ birthday? Let us know!