According to a new survey, 54% of people with pets are giving them a Valentine’s gift this year.

And that makes sense, because we’re in VERY affectionate relationships with them.

91% tell their pets they love them (perfectly normal) . . . 70% let them sleep in their bed (umm…not a fan of this) . . . and 32% kiss them on the lips, bacteria be damned. (no way, gross!)

What say you?

