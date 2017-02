Mariah Carey has confirmed her first appearance since her Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest disaster. On Monday, Carey tweeted that she’ll be performing her new single, “I Don’t,” on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel! đŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/kHQQDVBQ6A — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 13, 2017

Carey has been keeping a low profile since the high-profile televised event back in December, which found her dealing with technical difficulties and lip-syncing issues. In case you need a refresher: