Madonna Flashes Nipples on Racy Vogue Italia Cover

By Hayden Wright
The Material Girl has been provoking audiences for more than 30 years, and as she says best: “Don’t ever tell [her] to stop. This month, Madonna graces the cover of Vogue Italia and it marks her final collaboration with the late fashion editor Franca Sozanni. She wears a combination of leather and revealing lace in the haute couture images, but her best accessory is her indomitable attitude.
Madonna has remained in the spotlight for the first two months of 2017: She sparked controversy with her statements about Donald Trump at the historic Women’s March on Washington and recently announced the adoption of twin girls from Malawi. Expect her to continue juggling politics, provocation and family indefinitely.
Behold, some photos from the shoot:
