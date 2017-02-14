Fun Facts About Valentine’s Day

Sure, everyone knows that Valentine’s Day is an annual holiday that is celebrated on February 14. But here are 10 interesting facts about the holiday that people are less likely to be aware of, courtesy of AL.com:
- More than one billion Valentine’s Day cards are sold each year, making it the second busiest greeting card period of the year, behind only Christmas.
- More than 36 million heart shaped boxes of chocolate and more than 50 million roses are sold each year on Valentine’s Day.
- It used to be considered bad luck to sign a Valentine’s card. Tradition said it should be given anonymously.
- In the Middle Ages, young men and women drew names to see who would be their Valentine. The name would be pinned to their sleeve, inspiring the expression “to wear your heart on your sleeve.”
- About three percent of pet owners give a Valentine’s Day gift to their pets.
- According to Hallmark, more than 50 percent of Valentine’s Day cards are purchased in the six days before the holiday.
- Seventy-three percent of people who buy flowers for Valentine’s Day are men.
- The name for our modern holiday comes from St. Valentine of Terni, a third-century Roman saint, who has become linked with the idea of courtly love. Not much is known about Valentine, other than the date of his martyrdom–February 14th. Valentine was reportedly killed for refusing to deny Christ by the order of Emperor Claudius in the year 280 and for continuing to marry Christian couples—specifically soldiers–despite existing prohibitions.