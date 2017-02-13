Adele Wins Big at the Grammy’s

It was a huge night for Adele at the Grammy’s!! She took home five statues and made Beyonce cry while accepting Album of the Year for 25. Here she is backstage after she won:
And she dropped several F-bombs and decided to restart her tribute to George Michael at the Grammys on Sunday after starting the song off-key. “I know what it’s like to be [s***]. I can’t do it again like last year,” the singer said partway through her cover of Michael’s “Fastlove,”
2017 Grammy Award Winners (televised awards only):
- Album of the year: 25, Adele
- Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele
- Song of the year: “Hello,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- Best new artist: Chance The Rapper
- Best urban contemporary album: Lemonade, Beyonce
- Best pop duo/group performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
- Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
- Best rap album: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
- Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris