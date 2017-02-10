VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Boy Celebrates Last Chemo Treatment With Dance

Diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor when he was just 4 months old, Jimmy has spent six years on a medical roller coaster. He’s never experienced two years without tumor growth — which would mean he’d be classified as being in remission. His life has been a constant stream of doctor visits and tests.

6-Year-Old Jimmy Spagnolo danced around in his Superman shirt — drawing cheers from delighted doctors and nurses. He hugged his mom and grabbed at his little sister’s hand. The 6-year-old had good reason to break into his happy dance. He had just finished another lengthy round of chemotherapy and finally got to celebrate with his whole family — along with a bunch of hospital staff.