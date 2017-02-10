Listen For These Bon Jovi Songs Monday For A Chance To Win Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets to see Jon Bon Jovi on his ‘This House is Not For Sale Tour’ at Scottrade Center on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 17, 2017

Listen to KEZK Monday through Thursday for your chance to call in and win a pair of tickets to see Jon Bon Jovi on his ‘This House is Not For Sale Tour’ at Scottrade Center on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

We’ll play a Bon Jovi song up to 5 times a day, when you hear one, call-in! And every winner will qualify for the chance to win the grand prize, a pair of Knockout Packages that include front Row tickets for the show, a behind the scenes tour, attend a pre-show party and more.

On Friday morning, after we have all the qualifiers, 1 of them will be randomly selected as our grand prize winner of a pair of Bon Jovi Knockout Packages!

On Monday listen for these songs during these hours:

7am hour – Born To Be My Baby

9am hour – You Give Love A Bad Name

11am hour – I’ll Be There For You

2pm hour – Bad Medicine

5pm hour – It’s My Life

We’ll reveal the next set of songs to listen for early each morning, so keep checking back with KEZK.com throughout the week.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.