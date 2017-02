Win: A pair of tickets to see Billy Joel at Busch Stadium

Contest Ends: Friday, February 10, 2017

Listen to KEZK all week long for your chance to call in and win a pair of tickets to see Billy Joel at Busch Stadium on September 21st.

On Friday listen for these songs during these hours:

9am hour – You May Be Right

1pm hour – She’s Got a Way

5pm hour – Only The Good Die Young

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 10, 2017. Read the official contest rules.