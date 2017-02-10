Keep Your Eyes To The Sky Tonight!

February 10, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: comet, full moon, Lunar Eclipse, Space

If you are looking for a low key evening and can’t find anything good on television, you may want to take a look up at the sky to see a spectacular show tonight!

This evening and early tomorrow morning you will be able to see a full moon, a lunar eclipse, and a comet!

It will begin with a full moon, then pass its shadow of the Earth, but only part of it will be blacked out, unlike a full eclipse.

After that event don’t miss the fast flying comet early Saturday morning passing the Earth at 51,120 miles per hour.

We suggest binoculars or a telescope to get the best view.

Click here to read more! 

