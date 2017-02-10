Jay Ducote at St. Louis Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-Off

February 10, 2017 4:54 PM
This week for Trish’s Dishes, I wanted to share with you a special guest that will be in St. Louis this weekend! Join Jay Ducote at the Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off! Click here for ticket info on the event. Advance ticket prices online end today at 11:59p. Tickets available at the door.
Jay has spent his whole life obsessed with food, and that lead him to his current life as a chef, food and beverage writer, blogger and professional hugger. He finished runner-up on Season 11 of the Next Food Network Star! (That’s one of my faves.) Jay will be hosting the amateur cooking competition this weekend at the Cajun Cook-Off.
