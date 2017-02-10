Happy Dog Snuggles With His New Adoptive Owner

February 10, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Adopt, Dogs, shelter animals

And THIS right here is why people should adopt!!!

A young volunteer at an animal shelter in Philadelphia had helped rescue a beat up pit bull while working one day.

The volunteer commented that, “He came in as a stray, was missing fur on his tail and ears. He was also terribly skinny.”

She became very attached to Russ the pit bull and knew that his chances of finding a home were slim.

The next day, she went straight to the shelter and sorted out the adoption papers and gave Russ a second chance on life. This is how Russ is enjoying his new home now…. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live