Cadbury’s and Oreo Hiring Chocolate Tasters

February 10, 2017 1:22 PM
It sounds like a job too good to be true.

One of the world’s leading chocolate brands is looking for a professional chocolate taster, who can provide honest feedback on their products.

Mondelez, who own Cadbury’s, Milka and Oreo, need someone they can trust to try out new products and tell them what they think.

The job, with the official title of ‘Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster’ requires seven and a half hours a week between Tuesdays and Thursdays from the lucky candidate.

The professional sweet treat checker will be working with 11 panelists and a panel leader in the company’s Reading office.

The work will take place in sensory booths in the Consumer Science discussion rooms.

According to the job description, the taster will need to be able to ‘taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback’ and ‘work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste’.

The taster’s job will be ‘key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world’.

Those interested in applying must have a ‘passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection’ and be eager to try new products.

According to the company’s LinkedIn page, it’s an entry level job, so years worth of chocolate tasting may not be necessary.

To apply for the role, visit the Mondelez website.

