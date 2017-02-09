Madonna Shares Picture of Adopted Twin Girls

Trish February 9, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: adoption, family, kids, Madonna

Madonna confirmed that she’s just adopted twin girls from Malawi.    The pair will join Madonna’s son David Banda and daughter Mercy James, whom she respectively adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009.  The AP notes that the twins’ mother died within a week of their birth due to complications suffered during childbirth. The twins’ father has five other children and was present at the January 25 hearing attended by Madonna, where it was determined that he was unable to provide for all his dependents.

