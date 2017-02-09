Karlie Kloss Thinks “Waterfalls” Is a Destiny’s Child Song

February 9, 2017 1:12 PM
Karlie Kloss may be a proud member of Taylor Swift’s squad, but she’ll probably never be admitted into the Beyhive after mistaking TLC’s “Waterfalls” for a Destiny’s Child song.

On Tuesday, Love Magazine published a “Mega Fan Profile” Kloss filled out in which she claims she is the “biggest fan of” Beyonce. Since when, Karlie? “Destiny’s Child 2003!” she writes. In answer to the question, “How have they influenced your life?” Kloss writes, “She is the soundtrack to my LIFE…C’mon ‘Waterfalls?!'” Not surprisingly, Twitter has now slammed Kloss for confusing the two R&B girl groups. Wrote one Twitter user, “The fact that Karlie Kloss thinks Destiny’s Child sang ‘Waterfalls’ has shaken me to the core.”

 

 

