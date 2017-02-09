George Clooney and Amal Expecting Twins!!!

Congrats are in order for the Clooney’s!!

Move over Beyonce and Jay Z.

George Clooney and Amal are having TWINS and are due in June!

Today Julie Chen broke the news on today’s episode of ‘The Talk’.

According to TMZ, rumors have been swirling Amal was pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London last month rockin’ a baby bump and even earlier this month looking bigger in Barcelona.

Looks like one of Hollywood’s most notorious bachelors from the past, will be on double baby duty in the future!

