Days Pays Tribute to Joseph Mascolo

Trish February 9, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Days of Our Lives, NBC, soap operas, Stefano DiMera

I still watch Days of Our Lives. I DVR it and currently I’m behind like 35 episodes..but still. 🙂  It’s hard to believe Stefano won’t die and come back to life to terrorize the citizens of Salem. I started watching in grade school because my best friend’s mom watched it everyday. And back then, Bo & Hope, Marlena & Roman/John and Stefano were still the main players. It’s one of the very few soaps still remaining and I don’t think I’ll give it up until they do. Today marks Joseph Mascolo’s final appearance as  Stefano DiMera, which was filmed well in advance of the actor’s passing on December 7. (Side note: I interviewed him years ago and he said he has spent a lot of time in St. Louis. I think he has friends here? I can’t remember the connection, if anyone knows, let me know)  In a special video, Mascolo’s long-time castmates share their memories of the late actor. Watch it below.

