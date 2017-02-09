80’s Memorabilia Up For Auction

It’s been 30 years since Patrick Swayze made fans swoon in Dirty Dancing, and now you can own the leather jacket he sported in the famous film.

Iconic pieces from the late actor’s career as well as personal belongings from his estate are to be auctioned off in April, according Julien’s Auctions.

Stand-out items from the actor whose career spanned over three decades include his black leather jacket from the 1987 romance Dirty Dancing, estimated to be sold for $4,000 to $6,000, and the shoes and maroon long-sleeved shirt Swayze donned in 1990’s Ghost opposite Demi Moore, estimated to go for $2,000 to $4,000.

A Golden Globe nomination certificate (estimate: $800 to $1,200), an O’Neill wetsuit worn by Swayze in Point Break (estimate: $2,000 to $4,000) and a Point Break surfboard (estimate: $4,000 to $6,000) are among the other notable film memorabilia on the auctioning block.

On the more personal side, the actor’s DeLorean automobile (estimate: $30,000 to $50,000), personal 1986 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle (estimate: $8,000 to $10,000) and high school athletic awards (estimate: $1,000 to $2,000) will be up for bidding.

The items will be on display at the Los Angeles Public Exhibition from April 24 to April 28, free to the public, before the auction takes place on April 28 and April 29.

Swayze passed away in September 2009 at age 57 due to pancreatic cancer.

Check out the collectors items here!