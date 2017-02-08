What 100 calories of Valentine's Day candy looks like.

Whether you’re expecting a heart-shaped box from your sweetheart or planning to treat yourself, you’ll probably be snacking on some Valentine’s Day candy this month.

But if you’re trying to make smart diet choices, you may be worried about the temptation to overeat.

The key, say Consumer Reports’ nutrition experts, is portion control and choosing something you really like. If you’re going to eat Valentine’s Day candy, you should maximize the pleasure you get from it so that a small portion will satisfy you. If you don’t feel deprived, you’re more likely to stick to healthy habits.

To help you out, we calculated how much of several popular treats you can have for just 100 calories. Use our handy visual guide to keep your Valentine’s Day candy calorie consumption in check—while still savoring something sweet.