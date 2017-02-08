New Words Added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

On Tuesday, Merriam-Webster added 1,000 new words to its online dictionary, but it’s offering little clue as to what those words are. Merriam did, however, let slip that the slang versions of “ghost” and “shade” are two of the new entries, with their inclusion being heavily influenced by social-media vernacular. Following are those two and a few other new additions:

SHADE: (U.S. slang) To express contempt or disrespect for someone publicly especially by subtle or indirect insults or criticisms.

(U.S. slang) To express contempt or disrespect for someone publicly especially by subtle or indirect insults or criticisms. FAST FASHION: It’s that thing when manufacturers can quickly bring fashion to market at relatively inexpensive prices, such as the wares sold by H&M, Zara, Topshop and others. Fashion designers have embraced the idea of moving looks quickly into stores straight from runways, as opposed to showing collections ahead of their designated seasons.

It’s that thing when manufacturers can quickly bring fashion to market at relatively inexpensive prices, such as the wares sold by H&M, Zara, Topshop and others. Fashion designers have embraced the idea of moving looks quickly into stores straight from runways, as opposed to showing collections ahead of their designated seasons. MICROAGGRESSION: A comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group (such as a racial minority).

A comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group (such as a racial minority). GHOST: (U.S. slang) The practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone, such as a former romantic partner, by no longer accepting or responding to calls and messages.

(U.S. slang) The practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone, such as a former romantic partner, by no longer accepting or responding to calls and messages. PROSOPAGNOSIA: The inability to recognize faces. It comes from the Greek word meaning face or mask.

The inability to recognize faces. It comes from the Greek word meaning face or mask. SEUSSIAN: Having a playful or outlandish quality relating to the works of beloved children’s writer Dr. Seuss. Here is the fun part. Try using these words in everyday sentences. Good luck! 😉 Click here to read more!