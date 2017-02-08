WATCH: Milo Ventimiglia Surprises ‘This is Us’ Fan at Home

Trish February 8, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, this is us, TV

I would just die! “This is Us” is definitely one of my new favorite shows on right now. Duh. “Jack” decided to surprise a neighbor when he happened to notice they were watching the show…..I heart Milo 🙂 Milo posted this last night before the new episode (which was awesome by the way. I cried. Of course)

