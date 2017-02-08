Malls Are Using Empty Spaces as Party Venues

The word “mall” usually isn’t uttered in the same sentence as “romance,” but times they are a changing. According to Consumerist, mall operators are starting to take advantage of the empty spaces in their buildings by renting them out as wedding and party venues. The Dallas Morning News recently wrote about some example, including a former restaurant space and a former movie theater. Mall venues are conveniently coming at a time when hotels and the hospitality industry are providing less venues. Plus, there are always tons of parking spots at the mall.

Maybe the Crestwood Plaza mall that has been abandoned for years could come back to life as a new venue space for St. Louis.

What do you think of this concept? Good use of space or just tacky looking? Let us know!

