Listen For These Billy Joel Songs Wednesday For A Chance To Win Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets to see Billy Joel at Busch Stadium

Contest Ends: Friday, February 10, 2017

Listen to KEZK all week long for your chance to call in and win a pair of tickets to see Billy Joel at Busch Stadium on September 21st.

On Wednesday listen for these songs during these hours:

7am hour – Big Shot

10am hour – The Longest Time

4pm hour – Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

We’ll reveal the next set of songs to listen for early each morning, so keep checking back with KEZK.com throughout the week.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 10, 2017. Read the official contest rules.