LIST: The Best Signs That Someone Is “Into You”

Just in time for Valentines Day…

According to a new survey, people say the number one sign that someone’s really into you is if they take care of you when you’re sick.

Here are all five of the top signs you’re dating someone who’s getting serious . . .

1. They take care of you when you’re sick.

2. They take you to a family event or want to go to one of yours.

3. They talk about you with their friends.

4. Going on a vacation together.

5. Telling their parents about you.

Now, there’s also evidence to suggest that someone’s just not into you as well…

