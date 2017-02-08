Beyoncé Hit with $20 Million Lawsuit

By Radio.com Staff

Beyoncé has been sued for $20 million over a sample in her track “Formation.”

A new lawsuit claims Beyoncé used rapper Messy Mya’s (real name Anthony Barre) vocals without permission according to a new report by MSNBC.

“Defendants used Mr. Barre’s voice, performance and words from his copyrighted works to create the tone, mood, setting and location of the New Orleans-themed ‘Formation,'” reads the filing.

The legal action is being brought by Barre’s estate. The rapper was shot and killed in 2010.

Beyoncé has yet to comment publicly on the lawsuit.