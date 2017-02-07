VIRAL VIDEO: Angry Tennis Player Drills Umpire In The Face

Greg Hewitt February 7, 2017 7:48 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: referee hit with ball, Tennis match, Viral Video

Ouch!

I don’t know what’s more interesting (or dare I say, funnier…there I said it!) about this–the fact that the crowd seems to be in some sort of shock or that the stunned announcers sound like they’re describing the downing of the Hindenburg.

A 17-year-old junior tennis player from Canada, Denis Shapovalov got frustrated at a match in Ottawa on Sunday, and tried to crush a ball into the stands.  But unfortunately, it ended up hitting the chair umpire directly in the left eye.

He didn’t mean to hit him, and you could tell he felt bad.  But he still got disqualified and has to pay a $7,000 fine.  The umpire ended up with a black eye, but it looks like he’ll be okay.

Here it is in slow motion:

 

