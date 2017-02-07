Study: Why Some Sounds Drive Certain People Crazy

Does the cracking of knuckles drive you crazy? Chewing or sniffling? If you answered yes you may have a condition called misophonia, in which random sounds can trigger anger and anxiety.

Researchers say scans reveal certain brains are “hardwired” to produce strong emotions to everyday sounds.

“We think that misophonia may be heavily connected to recalling past memories, because people with misophonia have had very bad experiences,” “they’re triggering a recall sound.”

Here are the sounds that drive most people crazy:

Sniffing sound

https://cbsfresh1025.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/sniff-long-soundbible-com-1298041453.mp3

Slurping

https://cbsfresh1025.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/slurping-soundbible-com-755296861.mp3

Chewing Gum

https://cbsfresh1025.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/human-noisy-chewing-sound-effect.m4a

What sound drives you crazy?? Let us know!

Click here to read more!

Want more from KEZK? Like Us | Follow Us