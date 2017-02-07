Pink Hasn’t Lost Any Post-Baby Weight: ‘I’m Normal’

February 7, 2017 9:12 AM
Six weeks after giving birth to her second child, son Jameson, Pink is ready to get back into shape. The “Just Like Fire” singer, 37, shared a candid Instagram post on Monday, February 6, revealing she’s yet to shed any of her pregnancy weight and is now back in the gym.

“Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven’t lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I’m normal!,” the singer wrote alongside a selfie with celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

As previously reported, the songstress welcomed her second child with husband Carey Hart on December 26. The couple are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Willow.

