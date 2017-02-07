PHOTO: Christie Brinkley Rocks SI’s Swimsuit Issue…at 63!

February 7, 2017 9:01 AM By Greg Hewitt
You go Christie Brinkley.

You just go on being awesome and undeterred by someone else’s definition of beauty.

We know better.

The 63 year-old former (and now current) model, has returned to the SI Swim family, and this time, she’s brought along two very special guests.

Brinkley is joined by her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, in the magazine, on newsstands Feb. 15, and she says their encouragement was key to getting her back in her bikinis.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

