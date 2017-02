Nickelback is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 25th and 102.5 KEZK has your pre-sale tickets.

Click here for pre-sale tickets and enter the promo code: KEZK



The pre-sale goes from 10 a.m. on Thursday until 10 p.m. on Friday , February 10th.

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, February 11th, at 10:00 a.m.

And don’t forget, we’re giving you the chance to win Nickelback tickets all this week with Greg Hewitt!

Find out how you can win HERE.