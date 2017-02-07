Listen For These Billy Joel Songs Tuesday For A Chance To Win Tickets

February 7, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Billy Joel contest

Win: A pair of tickets to see Billy Joel at Busch Stadium

Contest Ends: Friday, February 10, 2017

Listen to KEZK all week long for your chance to call in and win a pair of tickets to see Billy Joel at Busch Stadium on September 21st.

On Tuesday listen for these songs during these hours:

8am hour – Uptown Girl
1pm hour – Keeping The Faith
4pm hour – This Is The Time

We’ll reveal the next set of songs to listen for early each morning, so keep checking back with KEZK.com throughout the week.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 10, 2017Read the official contest rules.

