Katy Perry Performs at Grammy’s with Blonde Hair!?!

The Grammy’s announced Katy Perry will perform on the show Sunday. The 2017 Grammy Awards will air on CBS Sunday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET, with James Corden serving as host. Look at her blonde hair!!!

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage 🎤Don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! 🔁if you're excited pic.twitter.com/TgpshMJRpD — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 7, 2017

Perry joins these performers already announced- Beyoncé, Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson. And they also just announced Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham.