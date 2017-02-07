Katy Perry Performs at Grammy’s with Blonde Hair!?!

Trish February 7, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: adele, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, GRAMMY's, James Corden, Katy Perry, Music

The Grammy’s announced Katy Perry will perform on the show Sunday. The 2017 Grammy Awards will air on CBS Sunday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET, with James Corden serving as host. Look at her blonde hair!!!

Perry joins these performers already announced- Beyoncé, Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson. And they also just announced Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham.

