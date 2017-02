Seriously I can’t. This is just everything!! Chris Hemsworth dressed as Superman running around with his twins dressed as Captain America and Spiderman. YES!!!! His wife Elsa Pataky posted this photo and the internet is loving it.

Superhero camp!!/ Entrenando a mis superhéroes ! 👌💪😘 A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:33pm PST