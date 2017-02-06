Listen to Win Tickets to Nickelback at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

February 6, 2017 12:47 PM
Win: A pair of tickets to see Nickelback perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 25, 2017, at 6 p.m.

Contest Ends: Thursday, December 22, 2016

Listen to Greg Hewitt Tuesday through Friday and call in for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Nickelback perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 25, 2017, at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online, and go on sale to the public on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m., check out more info on the <a href="http://www.scottradecenter.com/events/detail/bon-jovi” target=”_blank”>event’s page here.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, December 22, 2016Read the official contest rules. 

