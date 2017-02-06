Lady Gaga Reportedly Launching ‘Grigio Girls’ Wine

February 6, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Grigio Girls, Lady GaGa, wine

Lady Gaga is about to one-up the singer who turned lemons into lemonade by turning grapes into delicious wine.

Gaga plans to launch her own brand of wine called “Grigio Girls” … named after a bonus track on her 2016 album, Joanne. Her company filed paperwork to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches with the name.

We’re guessing Pinot Grigio will be the flagship product.

“Grigio Girls” is a song inspired by Gaga’s friend, Sonja, who has cancer — it’s about how Gaga and her girlfriends would get together, pop open a bottle and cry for her. So … their own brand of wine seems like a perfect tribute.

Lady Gaga’s not totally new to the food and drink biz, though — her parents own an Italian restaurant in NYC called Joanne Trattoria.

