Get Free Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme All Month Long

February 6, 2017 2:40 PM
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced Sunday an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats.

Krispy Kreme sourced Arabica beans from Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Sumatra for the two new coffee blends. Smooth is a light roast, while Rich is “medium-bodied.”

Beginning February 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. The promotion will run all month long and end on February 28.

