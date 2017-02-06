Couple Holds Essay Contest to Give Away $825K Cabin

If you’ve fantasized about owning a vacation home but lack the cash, now all you may need to is $149 and 200 words of pure poetry. According to The New York Times, a New Jersey couple who haven’t been able to unload their two-bedroom cabin in upstate New York through traditional real estate channels has decided to instead hold an essay contest, with the winner receiving the deed to their dream retreat. Entrants must answer the question “How would owning the lakefront dream home change your life?” But as always, there’s a catch: The contest must attract at least 5,500 applicants in order to bring in $819,500. If it falls short, the couple will only return $100 of your entry fee.

