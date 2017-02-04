Lady Gaga says Super Bowl Halftime show is ‘For Everyone’

During a press conference on Thursday, Lady Gaga promised not to wear her notorious meat dress during her halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. She adds that she plans to perform songs from throughout her career, and is dedicating her performance to her fans, collectively known as Little Monsters. “Essentially, that kid that couldn’t get a seat at the cool kids’ table and that kid who was kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn’t accept him for who he was? That kid is going to have the stage for 13 minutes,” she tells the AP.

Click here to watch the entire press conference!