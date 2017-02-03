Trish’s Dishes: Buffalo Chicken Dip

A couple of weeks ago Google released their list of top searched recipes for Super Bowl by state. The recipe most searched in Missouri was chili and Illinois was Buffalo Chicken Dip. And since I think chili is very subjective and everyone likes their recipe best, I found one for Buffalo Chicken Dip. But don’t forget about these other recipes great for game day: Little Party Pizza’s on rye (you can make the day before) or Neiman Marcus Spread is sooo good. It’s easy to make but frying the bacon might be a bit time consuming because I always make a double batch. Or the Fire cracker Cheez-It’s! My favorite “snack mix” and super simple. But you can’t go wrong with any of these! This Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe is from Frank’s RedHot:

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 (8 oz. pkg.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup FRANK’S RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or FRANK’S RedHot® Buffalo Wings Sauce

1/2 cup Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dressing

1/2 cup crumbled bleu cheese or your favorite shredded cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine all ingredients and spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Garnish with chopped green onions if desired. Serve with crackers and/or vegetables.