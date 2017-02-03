The Average U.S. Wedding Now Costs

Court house weddings may be on the rise, if the price of the party keeps going up.

The Knot reports that the average cost per American wedding has soared to a new high of $35,329, up from $32,641 a year ago. But prices vary based on where you get hitched: In Manhattan (NYC), you’ll pay an average of $78,464, whereas Arkansas newlyweds will only drop about $19,522. Generally speaking, it’s really expensive to tie the knot on the east coast, in Chicago or in California, with the biggest share of dough dropped on venue rental, not the engagement ring.

Do you remember how much money was spent on your wedding? Let us know!

