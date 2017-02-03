McDonald’s Offers Expanded Shamrock Shake Menu

Irish eyes are in fact smiling as McDonald’s debuts a new limited-time lineup of drinks inspired by the iconic Shamrock Shake. The new Shamrock Chocolate Madness drinks menu is currently being rolled out nationwide at participating locations.

McDonald’s new Shamrock Chocolate Madness drinks menu includes the new Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Mocha, Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and last but not least, the chain’s Original Shamrock Shake.

Here’s a closer look at how these five medium-sized drinks stack up:

The new Chocolate Shamrock Shake is available at participating locations for $2.99 and comes to the party packing 610 calories.

The Original Shamrock Shake is also available for $2.99 and slips in under the 600 calorie bar at 580 calories.

The new Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe sells for $2.99 and is the heavyweight among the menu items at 680 calories.

The new Shamrock Mocha is priced at $2.69 and brings 400 calories to the dance floor.

The new Shamrock Hot Chocolate is also priced at $2.69 and weighs in at 430 calories.

The new Shamrock and Chocolate-themed drinks menu officially launches nationwide on February 7, and will be available at participating locations through March 24, 2017. However, you will find some of the drinks being offered at various locations across the US prior to the official launch date. Enjoy!

