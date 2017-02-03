ICYMI: The Full Bob Plager Jersey Retirement Ceremony

One of my fondest memories of growing up in St. Louis was going to the Blues games with my father at the old Arena on Oakland Avenue (known to true Blues fans simply as “The Barn”).

His favorite player was Bob Plager, which meant he was my favorite player as well.

The Blues did a terrific job of honoring him last night during his jersey retirement ceremony, temporarily lowering his brother, Barclay’s already retired jersey (#8) in order to raise Bob’s #5 up to the rafters alongside.

The Plager brothers…back together, where they belong.

Congratulations #5!