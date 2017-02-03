ICYMI: The Full Bob Plager Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Greg Hewitt February 3, 2017 6:30 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Bob Plager, St. Louis Blues

One of my fondest memories of growing up in St. Louis was going to the Blues games with my father at the old Arena on Oakland Avenue (known to true Blues fans simply as “The Barn”).

His favorite player was Bob Plager, which meant he was my favorite player as well.

The Blues did a terrific job of honoring him last night during his jersey retirement ceremony, temporarily lowering his brother, Barclay’s already retired jersey (#8) in order to raise Bob’s #5 up to the rafters alongside.

The Plager brothers…back together, where they belong.

Congratulations #5!

 

 

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live