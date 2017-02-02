VIDEO: Greg Visits St. Louis’ Newest Burger Stop, Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Greg Hewitt February 2, 2017 7:29 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: burger, Drive In, Fries, Greg Hewitt, Hi-Pointe, Restaurant, Review, St. Louis

If you grew up in St. Louis back in the 80’s & 90’s, you probably remember at least one late-night trip to Naugles or Del Taco on McCausland, just off highway 64/40.

Hopefully you remember anyway…they were often the last stop after a long night out on the town.  It’s an iconic location though and part of the reason why we’re so happy to have a really good new burger joint occupying the space these days.

To great fanfare, the Sugarfire Smoke House folks opened the Hi-Pointe Drive-In last month, and after letting the crowds die down a bit, it was time for me to revisit one of my old “stomping grounds.” (Special thanks to Chef Adam for showing me around!)

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live