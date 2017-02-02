BILLY JOEL TO PLAY BUSCH STADIUM!

The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation are proud to announce legendary musician Billy Joel will perform at Busch Stadium on Thursday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. This performance will be Billy Joel’s first ever solo stadium appearance in Saint Louis. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale to the general public Friday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m. CT. “We are thrilled to welcome the ‘Piano Man’ to Busch Stadium,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising. “As one of most revered musicians in the entertainment industry, this promises to be an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime concert that music lovers won’t want to miss.”

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com/billyjoel. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, February 6, at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, February 9, at 10:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m on February 10.