Adam Levine Getting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Adam Levine will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach will receive the Walk of Fame’s 2,601st star on Feb. 10 with a ceremony including speeches by his Voice co-star Blake Shelton and rock legend Sammy Hagar.

“Adam Levine fans have been patiently waiting for this day,” Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “Fans from around the world have been constantly checking with us saying, ‘When? When?’ Now is the time, and we invite all of Adam’s fans to join us and enjoy Levine’s ‘moves like Jagger!’ and hear his voice.”

Levine’s dedication ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. PST on Feb. 10 at 6752 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. It will be live-streamed exclusively on www.walkoffame.com